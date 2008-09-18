New coach, new year; women’s tennis to head in new direction

A new era has dawned for the womens’ tennis team, with the ’08 season being the first at Knox for freshly minted coach Amanda Barkema. The team shows a lot of potential this year, though senior Jessica Wise is currently out with a broken foot – perhaps for the season – leaving four freshmen and two sophomores marching into the heat of battle.



The team lost some big guns from last year. Seniors Jen Ewa, Briana Goodwin, and Monyca Fisher left for the real world, leaving Wise the lone senior on the team from last year. Fellow senior Alexa Hagen rejoined the team after a year abroad, hopefully adding an experience to speak from that would otherwise be lacking. The underclassmen are all new, including the two sophomores, Molly Stein and Priya Sharma. This gathering of youth certainly gives coach Barkema a solid core of young players to build around, and shape into a weapon of her liking.



As for Barkema, Knox is her first shot as a head coach. She is a recent graduate from Wartburg College, where she lettered all four years there, as well as winning an all-conference appointment. Barkema is taking on the season with the support of Knox College, and hopefully, she can work some early magic.