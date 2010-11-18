Second half struggles doom Prairie Fire

Often times, the final score does not reflect how close a game was. That was the case in the Prairie Fire’s 73-54 loss to Cornell College Monday night.

“We were only down one [point] at half, and I felt that were actually in control for most of that time,” said head coach Emily Cline, whose team was up a point with 17:51 left to play. But then Knox’s shooting went cold. After going 9-19 from the field in the first half, the Prairie Fire made only 8 of 36 shots in the second.

In a game that featured 46 fouls and 41 turnovers, it was easy to tell that it was the first game of the season for both teams.

“It was definitely a typical first game of the season, we were a little sloppy and so were they,” Cline said.

Knox’s untidy play also was due in part to the inability to simulate game situations, as injuries have prevented the team from playing a full 5-on-5 scrimmage.

“We’ve got a couple girls dinged up, but I’m still proud of the effort we gave. We played hard until the end,” Cline said.

“It was [a] little rough coming out at first, and we probably made too many stupid mistakes,” said junior Kelly Ricketts, who led the team in scoring with 18 points (8-9 FG). Last season, Ricketts was the team’s third leading scorer with 8.4 points per game.

Joining Ricketts with a solid performance was senior point guard Jenny Haskell, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“Kelly was taking good shots all night,” Cline said, “and Jenny did a nice job getting to the basket both on offense and defense. For 5’4” I’d say 10 rebounds is pretty good.”

Leading performers for Cornell were Camille Marie-Lidd (22 points) and Kathyn Schilling (18 points).

Knox looks to get its first win this Thursday against Eureka College at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Gym. Last season, the Prairie Fire defeated Eureka on the road 86-79. It will be the team’s final home game until Dec. 15th.

Jackson White Jackson White is a senior double majoring in political science and secondary education. This is his third year as a sports editor for TKS. Over the course of the 2010-2011 academic year, Jackson worked for cornbeltbaseball.com, writing feature stories and columns about high school and college baseball in central Illinois. Outside of the Publications Office, he is an information assistant for the Knox College Sports Information Department and a two-time all-Midwest Conference baseball player. Jackson is the recipient of five awards from the Illinois College Press Association, including two first place awards for sports game coverage and sports page design.