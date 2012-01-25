Swim teams take sweep at Eureka Sprint Meets

Swimming

The Knox College men’s and women’s swim teams both took overall titles at the 2012 Eureka College Sprint Meet on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Knox’s strong showing featured the Prairie Fire winning 12 of the 24 events held and according to head coach Jonathan Powers, 17 season-best times for Knox swimmers.

“This meet is always a lot of fun with shorter events and co-ed relays,” Powers said. “People had the opportunity to swim [events] they normally don’t and they did well. A lot of people scored points for us and that helped contribute to two big wins.”

The Prairie Fire women’s squad dominated the field with 112 points, well ahead of second place Robert Morris University’s 42. Fellow Midwest Conference member Illinois College was third with 32 points, while Principia College and host Eureka College finished with 22 and 11 points respectively.

On the men’s side, the Prairie Fire finished 82 points, beating out Illinois College, which placed second with 59 points. Principia was third with 50 points and Eureka finished fourth with 28.

Seven different Knox swimmers posted first place finishes, including two with victories in multiple events.

Senior Rachel Clark won the 50 and 200 yard freestyle races and finished second in the 100 yard freestyle. Junior Patrick Inness mirrored Clark’s results on the men’s side by winning the 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle and placing second in the 100 free.

The Prairie Fire also won each of the two 200 yard medley relay races. The first winning foursome were seniors Tory Kassabaum, Tyler O’Neill and Anne Heberle, along with Inness. The other victorious grouping featured seniors Jeff Wickman, Bess Cooley and Alan Ning in addition to Clark.

The Prairie Fire’s other individual event winners were Kassabaum in the 100 yard freestyle, Cooley in the 50 yard butterfly, O’Neill in the 100 yard individual medley, Ning in the 100 yard butterfly and Heberle in the 100 yard butterfly.

Knox swept the top three spots in the women’s 100 yard freestyle, while taking second, third and fourth in the women’s 50 yard backstroke. The men’s 50 yard backstroke also saw Prairie Fire swimmers finish second, third and fourth.

The Prairie Fire will meet up with Eureka College and Illinois College again this weekend as IC hosts a meet featuring the three schools beginning at 1 p.m.

Indoor Track and Field

The Knox College Indoor Track and Field teams had seven top five finishes last Saturday at the Midwest Indoor Invitational, hosted by Monmouth College.

Knox placed second in three events during the meet, which was not scored.

The men’s distance medley relay team of senior Kevin Box and sophomores Bobby Mueller, Gabe Moreno and Matt Brongo finished second overall to with a time 10:57.99. The time ranks third on the Knox all-time list for the event, just 2.96 seconds off of school record time of 10:55.03 which was set in February of 2009 at the Midwest Conference Championships held at Monmouth College. Box was a member of that relay ream.

Individually, Moreno placed second in the 3K in a time of 9:13.73, while junior Joseph Puntoriero placed fourth for the Prairie Fire men in the 300 meter dash with his time of 37.56 seconds. Senior Peter Michener also secured a fourth place finish after a distance of 38 feet 4 1/4 inches in the triple jump.

For the women senior Rayann Parkinson finished second for the Prairie Fire women’s team in the 400 meter dash. She crossed the finish line in 1:04.73.

The other top five finishers for the women’s team were senior Emma Swanson and junior Kristi Weller. Swanson placed third overall in the 800 meter run (2:42.34). Weller, who qualified for the finals in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.47 seconds in the preliminaries, finished fourth in the final with a time 8.50 seconds.

Both teams travel to Bloomington, Ill. to take part in the Titan Open on Jan. 28 hosted by Illinois Wesleyan University.

Wrestling

Two wrestlers combined for five wins last Saturday at the 2012 Max Servies Duals hosted by Wabash College.

Sophomore Eric Steingruber finished with a 3-1 mark at 149 pounds and senior James Wagner won twice at heavyweight.

Knox opened with a first round loss to host Wabash 48-6, the lone win coming via a Wagner pin of the Little Giants’ Zach Stone at 3:11.

Steingruber earned his first win in the second round against the University of Wisconsin-Platteville by pinning Eric MacFarland in 2:26. Platteville won the overall match 39-12, with the other points for the Fire the result of a forfeit win by senior Francisco Munoz at 125 pounds.

Steingruber dominated in his second victory of the day, which came over Ohio Northern’s Cory Neel. Steingruber won by technical fall (16-0) after just 3:20 of action. The Prairie Fire also scored points at 174 pounds as senior Sergio Ulloa won by forfeit in the 35-11 team loss.

In the final round of matches Steingruber took down his opponent for the third consecutive time by quickly pinning Alexander Jung of Mount St. Joseph in 1:16. Wagner was also a winner, defeating Robert Grogan 5-2. Munoz added a forfeit victory to account for the Prairie Fire’s total points in a 39-15 setback.