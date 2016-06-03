Knox to contract with Bon Appétit

Knox will be continuing its partnership with Bon Appétit, according to a campus-wide email sent out by Vice President for Finance Keith Archer on Friday. He said Knox will be signing a letter of intent to begin negotiations on a formal long-term agreement regarding the management of Dining Services at the college.

Bon Appétit was selected to run Knox’s Dining Services for the past school year after former Director of Dining Services Helmut Mayer retired. According to Archer’s email, the college will be entering into a five-year agreement with the management company.

Archer noted in his email that Bon Appétit has created some controversy on campus, but stated that the college has tried to work with Bon Appétit to ease the concerns that students, Dining Services employees and other members of the campus community have brought up. He named labeling, food variety and quality, working conditions and staff morale as concerns that have seen “significant progress.”

The email highlighted main five points that the five-year agreement will include:

Investments in improvements to the Hard Knox Café.

Additional Knox College and Bon Appétit staffing.

Fair and respectful treatment of all Knox Dining Services employees under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Ongoing training for both Knox and Bon Appétit dining staff.

A promise of a quality dining experience for our students.

Archer welcomed feedback from the community as the new agreement is implemented.