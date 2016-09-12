Featured / Sports / The Prairie Fire / September 12, 2016

MULTIMEDIA: Knox introduces new mascot

President Teresa Amott revealed a fox as Knox College’s new mascot yesterday before Pumphandle.

“A group of people went to work trying to find a symbol: The embodiment of the Prairie Fire. But it would be a symbol that was native to the prairie, had the attributes of a fire, but something you could relate to, something you could name, something you could picture, something that could prance around at games,” Amott said before the unveiling.

The college is currently taking suggestions for the mascot’s name. The top three will be voted on later this month. The mascot itself will be making its first appearance on campus during Homecoming in October.

Rachel Landman, Editor-in-Chief
Rachel Landman is a senior majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. This is her fourth year working for TKS after working as a News Editor her sophomore and junior years. She worked as a volunteer writer as a freshman. Rachel is the recipient of two first place awards from the Illinois College Press Association for investigative reporting and news story. She became involved in journalism during her senior year of high school as one of the founding members of the student newspaper at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School in Albuquerque, N.M.
@rachellandman_
Julia Mondschean, Digital Editor

Tags:  athletics chad eisele fox Knox College Knox Fox multimedia pumphandle

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Letter to the Editor: Seiwert should be welcomed at Knox



Rachel Landman
Rachel Landman is a senior majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. This is her fourth year working for TKS after working as a News Editor her sophomore and junior years. She worked as a volunteer writer as a freshman. Rachel is the recipient of two first place awards from the Illinois College Press Association for investigative reporting and news story. She became involved in journalism during her senior year of high school as one of the founding members of the student newspaper at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School in Albuquerque, N.M. @rachellandman_




You might also like






More Story
Letter to the Editor: Seiwert should be welcomed at Knox
 I am writing in response to Ms. Julia Shenkar’s letter to the editor on Sept. 1. While I respect her opinions and am pleased...