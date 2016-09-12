MULTIMEDIA: Knox introduces new mascot

President Teresa Amott revealed a fox as Knox College’s new mascot yesterday before Pumphandle.

“A group of people went to work trying to find a symbol: The embodiment of the Prairie Fire. But it would be a symbol that was native to the prairie, had the attributes of a fire, but something you could relate to, something you could name, something you could picture, something that could prance around at games,” Amott said before the unveiling.

The college is currently taking suggestions for the mascot’s name. The top three will be voted on later this month. The mascot itself will be making its first appearance on campus during Homecoming in October.