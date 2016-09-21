Campus Safety Log: Window smashed, 911 hang-up

Sept. 18

3:05 p.m. CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety took a report of a bedroom window damaged by rocks.

Sept. 17

9:53 a.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Seymour Library — Campus Safety responded to a call regarding a suspicious individual in the library. The subject departed campus.

Sept. 15

12:25 p.m. 911 HANG-UP, On Campus — Campus Safety responded to a report of a 911 Hang-up call originating from a student cell phone. The call was found to be accidental.

11:20 a.m. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, Neifert Hall — Campus Safety received information regarding an allegation of nonconsensual contact between a student and an unidentified party.

Sept. 13

9:05 p.m. CANNIBIS VIOLATION, 516 S. West St. — Campus Safety responded to a complaint of cannabis odor from a residence. A small amount of cannabis was confiscated.

12:00 p.m. THEFT, On Campus — Campus Safety received a report of a bicycle which had been stolen on campus and subsequently recovered.