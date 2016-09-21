Greenlee to leave Knox

After three years working as Assistant Director of Student Activities and Engagement, Travis Greenlee is resigning. Greenlee is moving with his wife to University of Tennessee, where he will work as a career consultant. He says the job has similarities to Knox’s Career Center.

Three years of student activity work has impacted the general student body and the students he worked closely with,

“In the two years of my RA training, Travis always keeps the enthusiasm going even on the boring days,” said Resident Assistant junior Kai Epstein. He says he will miss Greenlee’s famous ‘self-five’s’ and jokes. “Travis always lightens the mood. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in a bad mood.”

Besides working with Resident Assistants, Greenlee also leads the planning of Flunk Day. However, Greenlee promises Flunk Day will still be present, even after his departure.

“Flunk Day is a year long process. It has happened many times before I was employed,” he said.

Greenlee’s impact has also surpassed just students. His colleague, Associate Dean Craig Southern will also miss him.

“I’ll miss his vibrancy, his ideas, and even though I don’t want to admit it, I’ll miss his singing,” he said. Southern added that Greenlee won’t be easy to replace because of his unique strategies and his connection to the student body. He says that no matter what happens, Greenlee always has the students’ interests at heart.

Greenlee said that he has bittersweet feelings towards leaving.

“I have worked in student activities since I was 19 years old. However, I’m ready to shift gears.”

University of Tennessee attracted him because of the large student body, a contrast from Knox’s small-knit community, which he said held opportunities and obstacles. Additionally, the southern weather and music led him to Tennessee.

While the college holds a nationwide search for Greenlee’s permanent replacement, Claire Palmer will work in the interim. He says that he hopes his replacement holds the necessary requirements Ð someone who is naturally energetic and creative.

If students or faculty want to wish him well, there is a poster in Seymour Union that anyone is welcome to sign.