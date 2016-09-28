Triplett named MWC Volleyball Performer of the Week

The Midwest Conference (MWC) has named Knox senior Keiyah Triplett the Volleyball Performer of the Week.

In three matches this week, Triplett managed to pile up 101 digs, helping the team to two wins. Triplett is the conference leader for digs so far this season with 368, averaging a strong 6.94 per set.

Men’s Soccer continues strong MWC play

The Men’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 this week against their MWC opponents, defeating Lawrence University 2-1 and Beloit College 3-0.

Freshman Charlie Raymond scored twice against Beloit, with sophomore Erick Karkut recording a goal and an assist.

They face rival Monmouth College on Saturday at home.

Women’s Tennis dominates Monmouth

The women’s Tennis team defeated rival Monmouth College 9-0 on Wednesday, September 21.

After losing to the same school 4-5 last season, this year’s Women’s Tennis team was able to dominate their rivals behind the strong performances of sophomores Emily Miller, Maddie Schacht and Savannah Sailors.