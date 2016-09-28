Campus / Community / News / September 28, 2016

Campus Safety Log: Multiple students transported to ambulance

Sept. 25

12:55 a.m. MEDICAL, Founders Lab — Campus Safety and GHAS responded to a report of a highly intoxicated student. The student was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Sept. 24

11:50 p.m. MEDICAL, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety, GPD, GFD and GHAS responded to a report of a highly intoxicated student. The student was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Sept. 22

9:20 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Tompkins Street near ABLE House — Campus Safety responded to a report of an apparent non-student peering into vehicles on a street adjacent to campus. The subject could not be located.

2:16 p.m. DISTURBANCE, Seymour Union — Campus Safety received a report of a verbal confrontation between two students. Investigation opened, notifications made.

Sept. 20

3:25 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Sherwin Patio — Campus Safety responded to a report of two individuals arguing on campus.

