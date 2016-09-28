TKS Player of the Week

Sophomore Yvette Rodriguez put together her best week of the season for the Knox women’s soccer team. In three games, Rodriguez scored four goals, including a hat trick against Lawrence University.

The team won these three games by a combined score of 14-1, continuing their absolutely dominant campaign.

Last season, Rodriguez was the third highest scorer on the team. After starting a little bit slow this season, Rodriguez exploded this week, hopefully setting on a tear that will help the team reach even greater heights.

Undefeated on the season, the women’s team just allowed their first goal this past Sunday.

To date, the team has outscored their opponents 44-1 on the season.

A season ago, the women’s team had the most successful season in its entire history, advancing all the way until the conference championship game.

Made up of mostly freshmen last year, this year the team has taken a huge leap forward.

Clearly the team is not desperate for scoring, but having Rodriguez break out this week and emerge as an additional scoring threat will only help the team’s chances of improving upon last year’s conference tournament finish.