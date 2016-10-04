Campus / National / News / October 4, 2016

Documents added to open Title IX cases

The Chronicle of Higher Education released additional documents relating to the active Office for Civil Rights investigations into Knox College’s Title IX procedures.

Currently, there are three open OCR investigations against Knox. The first two were filed in January and June 2014 and the most recent was filed April 6, 2016.

Knox was one of nearly 50 colleges that the Chronicle added documents on. Currently four documents about the Knox investigations are available on the Chronicle’s website. Two are for the most recent investigation and two are for the June 2014 investigation.

No documents are currently available for the original investigation on the Chronicle’s website.

The various documents notify the complainants and the college that an investigation has been open. The most recent letter to the college also requests that the college provide information, which has been censored from the document, to the Office for Civil Rights.

The most recent documents can be viewed here:

Notice of Investigation to Knox College – April 2016

Notice of Investigation to Complainant – April 2016

The Knox Student is also filing a request to the Office for Civil Rights through the Freedom of Information Act to be given access to relevant documents.

