Campus Safety Log: Attempted theft of motor vehicle

Oct. 2

8:28 p.m. ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF VEHICLE, Phi Gamma Delta — Campus Safety received a call regarding a subject who was looking into windows of FIJI house and parked vehicles. GPD was contacted and subject was arrested for attempted burglary of motor vehicle.

1:40 p.m. MISCHIEVOUS CONDUCT, Off Campus — Campus Safety received a report from a Knox student living off campus that someone had spread feces on their apartment door. Galesburg Police Department was contacted.

Oct. 1

10:07 a.m. INFORMATION, Seymour Hall — Campus Safety took a report regarding a possible unauthorized access of the bookstore in Seymour Hall. At this time it appears no items were damaged or taken.

Sept. 30

2:53 p.m. ACCIDENTAL FIRE ALARM, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm caused by burnt toast. System reset.

2:45 p.m. THEFT, Outside of Seymour Hall — Campus Safety took a report of a bicycle that was stolen from the bicycle rack located near the café in Seymour Hall.