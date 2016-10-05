Highlights of the Week

Men’s Golf competes at Iowa Wesleyan

The Men’s Golf team traveled to Iowa Wesleyan this week to compete against six other schools.

Sophomore Duncan Wheeler took home second place out of all 41 golfers present with a strong score of 75.

Teammate and fellow sophomore Patrick Martin placed 11th with a score of 80.

Men’s Soccer downs rival Monmouth

The Men’s Soccer team defeated bitter rival Monmouth College 3-0 this week. They followed up this win with a 1-0 victory over Finlandia University, extending their winning streak to an incredible seven games.

Sophomore Austin Grzebieniak tallied two assists against Monmouth, and sophomore goalkeeper Justin Dunn turned away all shots he faced on the week.

Women’s Tennis falls to Judson, Western Illinois

The Women’s Tennis team faced two much bigger schools this week, fighting against Judson University and Western Illinois University.

Though they were unable to defeat either school, they were able to post many close matches.

Sophomore Maddie Schacht was able to defeat her Judson opponent, picking up the only victory for the week.