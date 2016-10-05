NFL update: top ten teams so far

Four weeks into the NFL season, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals, who were expected to compete for the NFC championship again have floundered, while teams like the Minnesota Vikings have exceeded even their biggest fans’ expectations.

Political issues have been strongly felt during this season, as many players have peacefully demonstrated during the National Anthem before games. The split within locker rooms is apparent, as white and black athletes take sides for the upcoming election.

Several big stars have served league-ordered suspensions, with Le’Veon Bell returning with a strong performance, and Tom Brady’s imminent return giving opposing teams and coaches nightmares.

Sorting through all the action, here are the top ten teams through week four of the 2016-17 NFL season.