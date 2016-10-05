Junior Kayla Brown is this week’s TKS Player of the Week after scoring two goals in the women’s soccer victory over rival Monmouth College. The women’s team, which is still undefeated this season, had not beaten Monmouth in soccer since 2001. This quickly became a distant memory, as Brown’s two scores helped propel Knox to a 7-1 rout of the rival Fighting Scots.

Brown was recognized for her performance by the Midwest Conference by being named the Women’s Soccer Performer of the Week for the entire conference.

This was Brown’s third game in which she netted multiple goals on the season, and her seventh time having a part, whether scoring the goal or setting up a teammate, in multiple goals.

Brown led the women’s team in both goals and points a season ago, but has already matched her goal total from last season, and has blown past her point total. She was able to accomplish this in four fewer games, as there are still a few games remaining on the women’s schedule for the season before they focus on the conference tournament and beyond.

This has been the most successful and dominant season in Knox women’s soccer history, as they have outscored their opponents 51-2. Most of their games have been absolute routs, as Knox has only trailed their opponent once this season, a game which resulted in a win.

The Knox women close out their regular season this month, and then hope to carry their dominance all the way to a conference tournament championship. With performances like Brown’s this week, they have made themselves the team to beat.