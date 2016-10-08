Possible shots fired near Main and Academy

Shots may have been fired near Main and Academy Streets at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, according to an alert released by Campus Safety this morning via email.

Campus Safety Officer Daniel Robinson sent the email at 12:49 a.m. The Galesburg Police Department alerted Campus Safety or this incident. Robinson advised students that the incident occurred near Casey’s General Store, 223 W. Main St. Students should avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Campus Safety.