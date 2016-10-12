Freshman senators introduce themselves

Janie Sutherd

Hometown: Springfield, Ill.

Fun Fact: I have a blown-up poster of her dog in my dorm.

Major: History

Why did you run for senate?

I was part of student government in my high school, and I was really involved in it, so it was something I knew I would do in college, too. In my high school, the student senate didn’t affect the school that much, but I know here student senate actually changes the way the school runs, and I was really excited to be a part of that.

What do you hope to accomplish during your first year?

I don’t know what to expect yet, we only had one meeting. I’m hoping I can make a difference and make the way for the next three years here for me.

Natasha Caudill

Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.

Fun Fact: I have a shrine of Abraham Lincoln in my dorm.

Major: American Studies

Why did you run for Senate?

I really like government and history and keeping up with news and politics. So kind of the ability to use that knowledge and interest here at Knox is kind of what drew me toward Student Senate.

What do you hope to accomplish this year?

I’ve only been here for three weeks so I don’t know what to look for. I want to represent the freshmen class. Everyone kind of looks at the freshmen like they don’t know anything. So I want to be a voice for the freshmen who are being stared at.

Eden Sarkisian

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Fun fact: I have never had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Major: Business or Economics

Why did you run for Senate?

I really like being the voice of the students, and I enjoy being able to have a say in what happens to me and my friends and the people around me and I like to know how certain decisions affect students.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year?

I hope to make some connections. I’m hoping to be able to balance academics and all the extracurriculars that I do, and just be able to be exposed to new things that I never thought I’d like.

Zane Huffman

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Fun fact: Pitcher on the baseball team.

Major: Economics, with another major in either Mathematics or Computer Science

Why did you run for Senate?

I never did it in high school, but I kind of wish I had, and then I talked to older students on senate and they all encouraged me to.

What do you want to accomplish during your first year?

I mean, get through it.

Katerina Sasieta

Hometown: Southern Illinois/St. Louis, took a gap year in DC

Fun fact: I used to live in a pizza restaurant my family owns.

Major: Undecided, with a minor in music

Why did you run for Senate?

I really enjoy doing a lot of organizing and mobilization, last year in DC I got really involved with an organization called Democracy Spring that organized a huge protest around money and politics and voting rights … I really enjoyed that, and I think I want to go into doing organizing and stuff, professionally. So I thought this would be good practice, keep those skills sharp.

What do you hope to accomplish this year?

I want to get to know more of our class for sure, but I’m not exactly sure how Student Senate operates here as a freshman, so I’m excited to see what capabilities I have and what my powers are and how much influence I can sway.

Cayne Randell

Hometown: Springfield, Ill.

Fun Fact: I have never chewed a piece of gum.

Major: Political Science, Pre-Law

Why did you run for Senate?

I loved student government in high school and I thought for the career I’m looking at right now it would be good to get involved.

What do you hope to accomplish this year?

[I want to] bring everyone’s ideas together as a singular voice.