Knox Highlights of the Week

Gamez named Defensive Performer of the Week

Junior Angelica Gamez has been named the Women’s Defensive Performer of the Week for the entire Midwest Conference for helping the Knox women add two more shutouts to their rsum this week.

After both Illinois College and Grinnell College were held scoreless by the Knox women this week, the total shutouts on the season for the Knox women has risen to 12.

Knox Football gets first win

The Knox Football team managed to win its first game of the season this week with their 37-6 domination over Grinnell College.

Junior quarterback Matt McCaffrey led the team with three rushing touchdowns, while also throwing for 162 yards. Freshmen Braeden Westfall and Kobe Shutter each rushed for touchdowns late to put the game out of reach.

Nichols places fourth at Conference

Freshman Samantha Nichols placed fourth at the MWC Championships, capping off a strong year with a statement performance.

Nichols also won an award for being the best new female golfer in the conference.

Nichols should be able to dominate the region for years to come, and finished her breakout rookie season with a bang.