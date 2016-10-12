TKS Player of the Week

Knox Women’s Tennis split a doubleheader this past Sunday, beating Beloit College 9-0 before falling to Lake Forest College 1-8. The win over Beloit gave the team the most wins against its conference opponents in 20 years.

On the year, the team is 5-12, but a solid 4-5 in conference play.

Sophomore Maddie Schacht has led the team all season through her strong play, and continued to do so this past week. Schacht managed to win her singles opponent against Beloit, as well as the doubles match against Beloit for which she teamed up with fellow sophomore Savannah Sailors.

After a solid freshman season last year, Schacht was on track to improve this season. She has managed to do just that, delivering many of the team’s most crucial wins against conference opponents. Just a sophomore, Schacht and many of her young teammates will only improve from here.

By having such a successful conference campaign, Knox Women’s Tennis has established itself as a squad to keep an eye on in the future. The team could be taken to new heights by this young core in the next few campaigns, though this is already starting to happen this season.

With the Midwest Conference Championships coming up this week, Schacht and Women’s Tennis will look to continue their strong season in both the singles and doubles tournaments. Watch for a strong performance by Schacht, as she will be carrying the momentum from an impressive regular season.