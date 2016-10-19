Athletes react to Trump’s “locker room talk”

On Oct. seventh, the Washington Post released a recording made more than a decade earlier of a discussion between Donald Trump and NBC’s Billy Bush.

The recording was caught on a hot mic during a break on the shooting of “Access Hollywood,” of which Bush was at the time a co-host.

In the recording, Trump is heard speaking of his sexual exploits, telling Bush that he is “automatically attracted to beautiful [woman] — I just start kissing them.” Trump goes on to say that “when you are a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

He continues by saying an incredibly vulgar phrase, stating that he can grab a woman’s genitals without permission because his fame allows him to do so.

Since this recording came to light, there has been a massive outcry against the rhetoric Trump uses, bringing his Presidential campaign under fire.

Politicians on both sides have condemned Trump’s words, including many prominent Republicans who had previously supported Trump’s candidacy.

Mr. Trump released a video shortly after the recording came out claiming that this was just “locker-room banter.” This was supposed to excuse his words, but it has instead been received with immense opposition.

In addition to political leaders, many high-profile athletes have come out against Trump’s comments.

Other athletes have discussed the way in which Trump’s candidacy is splitting their team into two pieces: those who support Trump and those who oppose him.

As athletes who are part of a locker-room on a daily basis, male Knox athletes have a unique perspective on this issue.

The Knox Student asked a few Knox athletes to explain their reaction to the excuse. Trump gave, focusing on his claim that this type of talk is commonplace in locker rooms.

They compared this portrayal of male locker rooms to the ones they experienced here at Knox, and reflected on the thoughts it evokes.