Athletes react to Trump’s “locker room talk”

On Oct. seventh, the Washington Post released a recording made more than a decade earlier of a discussion between Donald Trump and NBC’s Billy Bush.
The recording was caught on a hot mic during a break on the shooting of “Access Hollywood,” of which Bush was at the time a co-host.
In the recording, Trump is heard speaking of his sexual exploits, telling Bush that he is “automatically attracted to beautiful [woman] — I just start kissing them.” Trump goes on to say that “when you are a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
He continues by saying an incredibly vulgar phrase, stating that he can grab a woman’s genitals without permission because his fame allows him to do so.
Since this recording came to light, there has been a massive outcry against the rhetoric Trump uses, bringing his Presidential campaign under fire.
Politicians on both sides have condemned Trump’s words, including many prominent Republicans who had previously supported Trump’s candidacy.
Mr. Trump released a video shortly after the recording came out claiming that this was just “locker-room banter.” This was supposed to excuse his words, but it has instead been received with immense opposition.
In addition to political leaders, many high-profile athletes have come out against Trump’s comments.
Other athletes have discussed the way in which Trump’s candidacy is splitting their team into two pieces: those who support Trump and those who oppose him.
As athletes who are part of a locker-room on a daily basis, male Knox athletes have a unique perspective on this issue.
The Knox Student asked a few Knox athletes to explain their reaction to the excuse. Trump gave, focusing on his claim that this type of talk is commonplace in locker rooms.
They compared this portrayal of male locker rooms to the ones they experienced here at Knox, and reflected on the thoughts it evokes.
“To say that men talk about sexually assaulting women in their locker rooms is just not representative of athletic culture. Sometimes it gets a rap as macho, but that is just not something that has ever happened in any of the locker rooms I’ve been in. It’s important to say that it isn’t representative of all men because all this does is paint male athletes in a bad light.” -Junior Matt McCaffrey, Football player.
“My experience in the locker room has always been the team focusing on the game or what we were doing. It was a competitive locker room, but it was always a good group and pretty chill. But that’s ridiculous what he said, I have never heard any talk like that in the locker room. I have never heard anything of that nature said.” -Senior Jalen Tucker, former Football and Basketball player.
“Guys in locker rooms do not talk about sexually assaulting women in any manner whatsoever. Beforehand no one said anything like that, but since Trump said it there have been jokes and comments about what he said. I’m afraid that will make people think it’s more socially acceptable when it is definitely not. If this were to persist, what if it becomes a social norm to discuss things like that?” -Freshman Charlie Raymond, Soccer player.
“The inherent problem isn’t that he claims it’s ‘locker room talk.’ It’s that he claims he can and does sexually assault women and can get away with it, that’s the problem. The media is so focused on the idea that this is talk that allegedly came from a locker room situation, but this type of talk does not belong anywhere.” -Senior Jonathan Yeoh, Ultimate Frisbee Captain.
“Him saying that this was locker room talk, I have absolutely no idea what he is talking about. What locker rooms is he a part of? I don’t imagine people will start talking differently in locker rooms because of it, nothing like that happens in locker rooms I’m in.” -Junior Donnye Sommerville-Thomas, Football player.
Tags:
Billy Bush
charlie raymond
Donald Trump
donnye sommerville-thomas
jalen tucker
jonathan yeoh
matt mccaffrey
Leave a Reply