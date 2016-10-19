Campus Safety Log: Reports of underage drinking

Oct. 16
12:45 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Seymour Union — Campus Safety responded to a report of possible controlled substances left on the floor of Seymour Union. The items were collected and turned over to GPD.
Oct. 17
11:30 a.m. MEDICAL, Science and Math Center — Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a student requiring medical attention. The student was transported by GHAS to Cottage Hospital for further assessment and treatment
Oct. 15
11:10 p.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, near Hamblin Hall —Campus Safety checked the well-being of an apparently intoxicated underage student. The student was assessed and assisted back to their residence.
Oct. 14
4:45 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Sherwin Hall — Campus Safety responded to an active fire alarm which appeared to be caused by cannabis smoke. System reset.
Oct. 13
7:50 a.m. MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, East Berrien near grounds — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a stolen employee’s vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently located and determined not to be stolen.
