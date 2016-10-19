Campus / News / October 19, 2016

Campus Safety Log: Reports of underage drinking

Oct. 16

12:45 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Seymour Union — Campus Safety responded to a report of possible controlled substances left on the floor of Seymour Union. The items were collected and turned over to GPD.

Oct. 17

11:30 a.m. MEDICAL, Science and Math Center —   Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a student requiring medical attention. The student was transported by GHAS to Cottage  Hospital for further assessment and treatment

Oct. 15

11:10 p.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, near Hamblin Hall —Campus Safety checked the well-being of an apparently intoxicated underage student. The student was assessed and assisted back to their residence.

Oct. 14

4:45 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Sherwin Hall — Campus Safety responded to an active fire alarm which appeared to be caused by cannabis smoke. System reset.

Oct. 13

7:50 a.m. MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, East Berrien near grounds — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a stolen employee’s vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently located and determined not to be stolen.

Callie Rouse, Co-News Editor
Callie Rouse is a junior International Relations major and double minor in Creative Writing and History. She has been involved in journalism since her sophomore year in high school and this is her third year working for The Knox Student. This and last year she served as Co-News Editor. During her freshman year Callie served as Student Government Reporter.

Tags:  Campus Safety campus safety log drug violations medical theft

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
MAP Grants leave students with $5,000 uncertainty
Next Post
133 Knox emails released in Podesta leak



Callie Rouse
Callie Rouse is a junior International Relations major and double minor in Creative Writing and History. She has been involved in journalism since her sophomore year in high school and this is her third year working for The Knox Student. This and last year she served as Co-News Editor. During her freshman year Callie served as Student Government Reporter.




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



More Story
MAP Grants leave students with $5,000 uncertainty
   Freshman Casey Brayndick loves Knox for a myriad of reasons, but when it came to choosing a college, the ultimate...