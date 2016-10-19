Highlights of the Week

Women’s Soccer ranked nationally

The Knox Women’s Soccer team continues to garner national attention, moving into the 25th slot in the national rankings this week.

In a meeting of undefeated teams, Knox emerged victorious against Ripon College, with junior Kelsie Pos scoring the only goal of the game on a penalty kick.

The team inches closer to completing their undefeated season, and moved up to third in the North Region rankings.

Graske takes home regional award

Junior Phelipe Graske has been recognized as the Midwest Conference’s Defensive Performer of the Week.

Graske’s stellar defense helped the team defeat two tough conference opponents this week, winning 2-1 vs. Lake Forest College and 4-0 vs. Ripon College.

The Men’s team continues to fight to be the regular season MWC champions, extending their winning streak to eleven games.

Blaze the fox introduced as mascot

Last Friday, the school officially introduced the new Knox mascot, revealing that the fox will be named Blaze.

This is the result of the open voting system that offered three names as options, with Blaze defeating Ember and Pride.

Hundreds of alumni and current students were on hand for the great reveal, a video of which can be viewed online.