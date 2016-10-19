TKS Player of the Week

Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton James absolutely filled out the stat sheet this week in Knox’s 35-28 loss against Illinois College.

Most notably, James returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest in Knox football history. His 109 total return yards on the day is a new school record.

In addition, James led the team with five receptions for 42 yards, and rushed once for a six yard touchdown.

In all, James posted 171 all-purpose yards, coming on his five punt returns, five catches, one rush and one kick return.

James’ strong game upped his numbers on the season to 32 receptions for 304 yards, which includes a monstrous fifteen catch 198 yard day early in the season against Beloit College.

For his efforts, the Midwest Conference named James the Football Performer of the Week for Special Teams.

James has been nominated as Hero of the Week by the website Hero Sports. This means that James is now on a list of players to vote for as best performance by a defensive or special teams player for the week.

Voting ends on Friday, and James is currently making a strong push for first, just a couple dozen votes behind and garnering over 30% of the vote.

The Football team faces off against Cornell College this weekend, hoping to add another win to their record. Coming off such a strong game, James will look to help the team close the season out strong.