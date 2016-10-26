Campus Safety Log: Clown chases student

Oct. 23

10:21 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Williston Hall ­— Campus Safety responded to a report of a non-student gaining unauthorized access to the building. The non-student reportedly departed after inquiring about restroom facilities.

10:20 a.m. MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, Off Campus — Campus Safety assisted GPD in resolving a report of a vehicle collision with an off-campus utility pole. A student received a citation for failing to give information after striking property.

12:15 a.m. MEDICAL, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety, GPD, GFD and GHAS responded to a report of an intoxicated student. The student was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for further assessment and treatment. Notifications made.

Oct. 21

10:45 p.m. MISCHEVIOUS CONDUCT, Quads — Campus Safety responded to a report of a person dressed in a clown mask chasing a student. This person was identified as a student, located and the mask was confiscated.