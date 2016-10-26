Senior Keiyah Triplett is this week’s TKS Player of the Week.

Senior Volleyball star Keiyah Triplett continued her historic season this past week, compiling 91 digs through the team’s three games.

With two wins this week, the team had one of its best weeks of the season. They were able to defeat conference rival Beloit College, as well as Robert Morris-Springfield.

The Women’s Volleyball team was unable to match the high level of play by conference opponent Ripon College, but this did not overshadow their strong week.

Triplett has had an incredible second half of her career here at Knox on the Volleyball team, and is continuing this trend with an outstanding 2016 campaign.

Triplett leads the Midwest Conference in digs, while placing fourth in the country in digs and digs per set.

A star student, Triplett also is a regular on the Dean’s List and has been named an Academic All-MWC performer each of the previous three years here at Knox.

Behind her strong leadership, the Women’s Volleyball team improved this week to 6-19 and 2-5 in conference play.

While it has been a tough season for the team, Triplett has been one of several bright spots.

The team will undoubtedly miss her on-court performance, as well as her off-court leadership and example next season.

The Women’s Volleyball team closes out their season against Grinnell College at home on Friday night.