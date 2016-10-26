Rapper Jeremy Barnes explains his process

When freshman Jeremy Barnes goes on stage, he prefers to be called J.E.B. the Master M.C. He has had limited time crafting his songs, but feels as though he has something to show to the world. Throughout high school, Barnes began to take inspiration from Eminem and started to craft his own verses and rhythms to mold them into his own flavor of rap. Though he’s just begun, he understands the difficulties that lie ahead.

The Knox Student: When you were in high school, did you do public performances?

Jeremy Barnes: I never performed for an audience, but I did a lot with my friends. My first time publicly was when I performed at the talent show here at Knox.

TKS: Where do you see this taking you in the future?

JB: I’m keeping it open as a possibility as a career, but for now it’s just a hobby. What I performed at the talent show was an original song that I wrote and that’s the only song I have right now. I want to try and do more, but I’ve never recorded in a music studio.

TKS: What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced thus far?

JB: One big challenge is writing about life experiences. I don’t yet know how to write those things into rap, so most of the stuff I rap about is how good I am, or how good I think I am. I want to rap more about personal issues to me. It’s hard.

TKS: What is your main goal as an artist?

JB: I just want to come up with a brand new rap, no matter what it is, even if it’s in a freestyle format. I’ve only ever had one full length original song.

TKS: What sets you apart from the many other rappers trying to make a name for themselves?

JB: It’s tricky. My style, I guess? It’s hard to have a definitive style, especially since I’m not very experienced yet. I need to figure out if my style is my own. Others have told me that they like my style and flow. It’s the way I put the words together.

TKS: Do you feel as though Knox has an environment that will allow you to grow as an artist?

JB: Knox will help me grow. I need to go out and look for things to do that will help me grow. I want to take a few creative writing classes here to see if that will help. I think it’s all possible here.