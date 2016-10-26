Student Senate update

This week in Student Senate we are anticipating the Campus Safety walk! On Nov. 3, if you are interested in aiding Campus Life Chair Jeannie Mora and Campus Safety in their annual walk around campus to discuss which areas on campus may need more lighting or other ways of ensuring safety, meet them in the Ferris Lounge at 6 p.m.. This is a very important part of what the Campus Life Committee does in the fall, and many of the changes that have been made in the past to the lighting on campus have been made through the discussions that have come out of this walk.

Be on the lookout for a Dining Services Committee survey, courtesy of Dining Services Chair Irene Stephenson and her committee. They have been working hard on this survey and want to ensure the best communication between Bon Apptit and the student body, so if you would like to be heard, please take the survey!

In other news, Sustainability Chair Morgan Madderom is looking into getting more bike racks for the campus, and the Diversity Committee is looking to create a multicultural committee for the cultural clubs on campus in order to create more organization. If you have any questions or would like to hear updates on the topics discussed, please feel free to attend General Assembly. Please note: for the week of Oct.31, General Assembly will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Trustees Room, not on Thursday. Hope to see you there!

In addition to that, if you have any questions or concerns about what is going on in Senate but cannot attend the meetings, please feel free to reach out to any of your class representatives, or email Secretary Joel Vargeese at jjvargeese@knox.edu or President Tevin Liao at tliao@knox.edu.