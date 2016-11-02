Campus Safety Log: Stolen bicycle, telephone harassment

Oct. 31

1:30 p.m. THEFT, 697 S. West — Campus Safety took a report of a bicycle that was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

Oct. 31

12:41 p.m. MEDICAL, Sellew Hall — Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a student requiring medical attention. The student was assessed and refused further treatment. Notifications made.

Oct. 30

2:45 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Old Jail— Campus Safety found a damaged lock during routine patrol.

Oct. 29

9:20 p.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Neifert Hall — Campus Safety received information regarding underage possession of alcohol in a campus residence.

Oct. 27

11:30 p.m. TELEPHONE HARASSMENT, Elder Hall ­— Campus Safety received a report of repeated unwanted phone calls to a student. Notifications made.

Oct. 25

3:54 p.m. FIRE, Quad Lawn — Campus Safety responded to a report of open flames in the Quad. An area on a table was found to be burning from an excessive amount of discarded cigarette butts. The burning was extinguished.