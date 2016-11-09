Campus / National / News / Uncategorized / November 9, 2016

Classes not cancelled, college offers support

10:07 a.m. — The Knox community received an email from administrators reaching out to support the community in the wake of yesterday's election.

The Knox community received an email from administrators reaching out to support the community in the wake of yesterday’s election.

 

At 10:07 a.m., Dean of the College Laura Behling and  Vice President of Student Development Anne Ehrlich sent a campus-wide email addressing some students’ request to cancel classes after the election.

“Individual faculty have discretion over their courses, and whether or not they are held,” they said.

Though classes may not be cancelled, the administrators encouraged students and faculty to continue engaging in “respectful dialogue,” and expressed their support of the entire community.

“We want to affirm that every student, faculty and staff is a valued part of the Knox community.”

Staff from the Division of Student Development will be in Taylor Lounge today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support community members as they process the outcome of the presidential election.

Rachel Landman, Editor-in-Chief
Rachel Landman is a senior majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. This is her fourth year working for TKS after working as a News Editor her sophomore and junior years. She worked as a volunteer writer as a freshman. Rachel is the recipient of two first place awards from the Illinois College Press Association for investigative reporting and news story. She became involved in journalism during her senior year of high school as one of the founding members of the student newspaper at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School in Albuquerque, N.M.
@rachellandman_


Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Students to stage anti-Trump walk-out and rally
Next Post
Thoughts from the Embers: Dealing with the aftermath and looking ahead



Rachel Landman
Rachel Landman is a senior majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism. This is her fourth year working for TKS after working as a News Editor her sophomore and junior years. She worked as a volunteer writer as a freshman. Rachel is the recipient of two first place awards from the Illinois College Press Association for investigative reporting and news story. She became involved in journalism during her senior year of high school as one of the founding members of the student newspaper at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School in Albuquerque, N.M. @rachellandman_




1 Comment

Dec 13, 2016

Reply


How many people actually thought classes might be cancelled? Come on.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



More Story
Students to stage anti-Trump walk-out and rally
 Students have organized an anti-Trump walk-out and rally in response to Donald Trump being named the next president of the United...