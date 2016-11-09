Classes not cancelled, college offers support

At 10:07 a.m., Dean of the College Laura Behling and Vice President of Student Development Anne Ehrlich sent a campus-wide email addressing some students’ request to cancel classes after the election.

“Individual faculty have discretion over their courses, and whether or not they are held,” they said.

Though classes may not be cancelled, the administrators encouraged students and faculty to continue engaging in “respectful dialogue,” and expressed their support of the entire community.

“We want to affirm that every student, faculty and staff is a valued part of the Knox community.”

Staff from the Division of Student Development will be in Taylor Lounge today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to support community members as they process the outcome of the presidential election.