Winter sports teams update

Winter term may have only just started, but many of Knox’s winter term sports teams have been practicing for months, with some even two months into their competitive season.

With so much already happening, this piece will catch you up on the progress of each team, highlighting some key players and moments along the way.

Winter term features the lowest number of participating teams of the year at Knox, with only basketball, track and field and swimming and diving competing during this season.

Men’s Basketball: The Men’s team has struggled out of the gate this season, compiling a 1-12 record so far. The fact that their lone victory has come against rival Monmouth College does provide some solace, but they hope to get back in the win column before they face Monmouth again.

Junior Marko Protic anchors the post, while senior guards Marcellis Davis and Deandre Weathersby man the perimeter. More players will have to step into bigger roles for this team to add to its low win total.

Women’s Basketball: The Women have started strong, posting an 8-5 record thus far behind the strong combination of experience and freshmen. See page 12 for a longer early season report.

Men’s Swimming and Diving: The Men’s team has struggled a bit this season, but junior Chris Colburn has competed near the top of many of his events, particularly the butterfly races. Junior Andrew Jacobs has also had a few strong performances this season.

They hope to see their strong individual performances continue, but they will have to improve on a team-wide basis in order to string together some team victories.

Women’s Swimming and Diving: The Women’s team is off to a solid start, as many swimmers have won individual events.

Senior Madeline Bruce has excelled thus far, earning many individual victories, while senior Clarice Bernett has also competed well in many of her own events. If other swimmers manage to place higher at some meets, this team could continue climbing the tournament boards.

Men’s Track and Field: Hosting their first meet of the season, Knox Track and Field competed against three other schools this past weekend in the T. Fleming Fieldhouse.

The Men’s team finished second out of the four competing teams.

Several athletes managed to capture first place finishes in individual races, including freshman Joey Auger in the 400 meter dash and sophomore John Rico in the 800 meter run. Knox’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of juniors Donnye Sommerville and Shadrack Ofori-Boadi, and sophomores Malik Hamilton and Alec Auston took first place in the race.

Women’s Track and Field: The Women’s team also competed to finish second of four teams at the meet this past weekend.

Sophomore Val Varanese built on her historic freshman year to win two individual events in the 60 and 200 meter dashes. Varanese joined junior Caroline Hickey, sophomore Rebecca Skalla and freshman Michaela Kowalewski to take first place in the 4×200 meter relay event. This was a great way for the Knox team to kick off their 2017 season, and they will look to continue their strong performances.