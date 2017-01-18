Campus Safety Log: Intentional fire alarm, trespassing

Jan. 14

1:20 a.m. TRESPASS, Science and Math Center — Campus Safety found students in an unauthorized room after building hours. All students were asked to depart.

Jan. 10

4:05 p.m. THEFT, Seymour Union — Campus Safety took a report of a book stolen from the bookstore. A person was identified and the book was recovered.

Jan. 7

11:40 p.m. INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Hamblin Hall— Campus Safety and GFD responded to an active fire alarm caused by a pull station activation. No fire or other concern was identified. System reset.

Jan. 6

1:13 p.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a non-student attempting to gain entry to a residence hall. The individual was located inside of a vehicle, determined to have been seeking shelter and transported to Cottage Hospital for further evaluation.

Jan. 2

8:00 p.m. MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, Hamblin Hall ­— Campus Safety took a report of accidental damage to a student vehicle caused by a college rental vehicle.