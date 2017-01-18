Freshman Kyra Huffman is the TKS Player

of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Knox Faces)

The Women’s Basketball team played twice this week, defeating conference rivals Beloit College and Lake Forest College.

Freshman Kyra Huffman helped lead the way in these two victories, which give the team a 8-5 record overall, 5-3 in conference play.

Against Beloit, Huffman scored 14 points and brought down 11 rebounds, leading Knox in both categories.

Against Lake Forest College, Huffman again tallied a double-double, scoring 12 points and getting 10 rebounds.

This production was on par with Huffman’s performances all season long, as she averages just over 12 points and eight rebounds a game.

Leading the team in averages in both categories, Huffman has been a huge boost for the Women’s squad this season.

After finishing last season just one game over .500 overall and 7-11 in conference play, Huffman has joined her teammates in pushing the team to a stronger showing so far this season.

With no seniors on the team, this Knox squad holds promise for the future, with freshman Jarrelyn McCall joining Huffman as strong freshmen performers. They contribute to the strong sophomore and junior classes, led by Naja Woods, Karli Thorne, and Hailey Leinart.

Over the next few weeks, Huffman will look to continue helping her teammates reach heights the Women’s Basketball program has not seen in years.