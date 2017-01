Jan. 25

10:15 a.m. Cannabis Violation, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety observed a student smoking cannabis during routine patrol.

Jan. 18

9:27 a.m. SMOKING VIOLATION, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety found evidence of smoking inside of a residence.

Jan. 16

6:21 p.m. SMOKING VIOLATION, Hamblin Hall— Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm and discovered evidence of smoking inside of a residence. The alarm was reset after the room was ventilated.