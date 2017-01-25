Haught-Thompson named Women’s Soccer coach

The thorough search for a new Women’s Soccer coach ended this week with the hiring of Chris Haught-Thompson, a former assistant on both the Division I and III levels.

Haught-Thompson, a Lake Forest College graduate, was the assistant coach at his alma mater for several seasons, helping to guide the men’s soccer team. During his years there, Haught-Thompson helped the team win two Midwest Conference titles and one MWC Tournament title.

He also assisted the Women’s Soccer team before moving on to his latest position as the assistant coach at Division I Virginia Military Institute, a position he held for two seasons.

Haught-Thompson replaces Coach Paul Lawrence, who left after leading the women’s team to its most successful season ever, culminating in a berth to the NCAA tournament.

Haught-Thompson will have big shoes to fill as he looks to continue the program’s recent success and take them even further.