Introducing ‘America Now’

I am happy to announce TKS’s new series “America Now,” which is starting off in this edition of the newspaper. In this series, TKS reporters will be looking into larger national issues and how they are impacting Knox and affecting our campus community.

We want to tap into the student experience and understand what Knox students currently find important, concerning and relevant to their lives now. Some of these stories might stem from questions about legislation and decisions from our national administration. Issues like access to healthcare, student debt and immigration are among the topics that we may cover.

Basically, we want to look at topics that are bigger than Knox and see how they impact the campus.

Our reporters also plan to feature students, staff, faculty, alumni and other community members who are thinking about these topics and acting on them. in various ways, anything from taking political action, making art or what and how they teach. I believe this series has the potential to highlight issues that have gone unaddressed in TKS and highlight new voices on our campus.

You might have noticed a new logo on top of stories in the newspaper and on the web, which indicates stories that are a part of this series. Don’t be alarmed, now you know.

If you have any ideas for topics we should cover in this series, want to be interviewed, care to contribute your opinions to the Discourse section or want to help with the reporting or planning process, please don’t hesitate to contact me at rmlandman@knox.edu.

Additionally, our Managing Editor Nadia Spock and I will be tabling every Friday starting this week at 5:30 p.m. in the Seymour Gallery. We will hand out copies of the newspaper, answer any questions and most importantly listen to your ideas. Please stop by and see us.