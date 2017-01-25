Player of the Week

This past weekend, the Knox Swimming and Diving teams competed in a tournament hosted by Principia College.

Senior swimmer Madeline Bruce once again led the team with two top five finishes in her races, continuing a strong start to the season.

With a time of 2:20.84, Bruce managed to place second in the women’s 200 yard butterfly race, and also managed to finish fifth in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.62.

Sophomore Sosy Fleming also had a strong showing in the women’s portion of the tournament, finishing third in the 400 yard IM with a time of 5:52.68.

On the men’s side, senior Harry Carpenter recorded a fifth place finish in the men’s 1650 yard freestyle with a time of 18:47.78.

Bruce was the only Knox athlete to finish as high as second, and also the only one to manage two top five finishes.

As a team, the women’s squad finished ninth out of the ten teams present, while the men’s team finished ninth out of the nine competing squads.

This tournament was a continuation of early season trends for both teams. While several individuals have managed to place in their events, each team has struggled to make their strong individual performances translate into high team finishes.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams will look to improve upon these results this weekend when they compete at Millikin University.