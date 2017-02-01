Campus Safety Log: Multiple noise complaints on campus

Jan. 29

1:30 a.m. NOISE COMPLAINT, Casa Latina — Campus Safety responded to loud noise in a residential building, and ended an unregistered party.

12:45 a.m. NOISE COMPLAINT, Sigma Chi— Campus Safety received information that GPD had responded to a noise complaint at a residential building, and had ended a registered party.

12:27 a.m. DISTURBANCE, 516 S. West— Campus Safety responded to a report of a disturbance at a residential building.

Jan. 28

11:30 p.m. DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Seymour Union— Campus Safety responded to a report of posters belonging to a student organization being torn down.

9:30 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 251 S. West — Campus Safety responded to a report of cannabis odor in a residence hall.

1:54 a.m. 911 HANG-UP, Near Tennis Court — Campus Safety responded to a report of an activated emergency phone. The area was checked, but no one was located in the area and no emergency was found.