Player of the Week

This week the Women’s Basketball team defeated all three of their opponents, each of them a conference rival.

Such success is by no means due to the performance of any single player, as the entire team stepped up and played exceptionally well.

Sophomore forward Morgan Potter is one of the players who excelled, leading the team in scoring in every game.

Against Monmouth College, Potter posted a statline of 17 points and three rebounds.

Later in the week against Lake Forest College, Potter tied for the team lead in both points with 15 and in rebounds with seven.

Finishing off her strong week, Potter tallied 18 points and five rebounds, four of which came on the offensive side of the court, against Illinois College.

This incredible tear that Potter went on is a great sign for the Women’s Basketball team as they head into their last five games of the regular season.

With a strong record in general and in conference play, this team is well positioned to make a run in the conference tournament this year.

These three wins also clinched the Women’s Basketball team their second straight winning season, something that has not happened since 1989-1991.

This feat is even more impressive due to the fact that the team has no seniors, meaning that this could only be the beginning of a new era of success for the Women’s Basketball program.