Knox Sports updates

Huffman out for the season

Women’s Basketball freshman star Kyra Huffman is officially out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury. Huffman, who leads the team in both points and rebounds for the season, suffered the injury during a practice last week.

The Women’s Basketball team still has a strong record, both overall and within conference play. At 12-7 overall and 9-5 in conference, this team still has a chance to make some noise in the Midwest Conference tournament, though it will be much more difficult without a player like Huffman.

Stars such as junior Naja Woods, sophomore Morgan Potter and freshman Jarrelyn McCall will need to step up in her absence.

Just a freshman on a team without seniors, Huffman will look forward to helping the team to dominant seasons in the future.

Track and Field improving

At a meet this past weekend hosted by Illinois College, the Knox Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams continued to see some individual success, but struggled to place well as teams.

On the Men’s side, junior Shadrack Ofori-Boadi finished ninth in the men’s 200 meter finals with a time of :23.59.

Freshman Samuel Hernandez placed ninth in the men’s 500 meter run with a time of 16:54.92.

In the Men’s 4×200 relay, Knox placed third with a time of 1:33.91.

The Men’s 4×400 relay team managed to finish in fourth place with a time of 3:32.15.

Finally, the Men’s distance medley relay squad placed sixth with a time of 11:41.33.

For the Women’s team, freshman Michaela Kowalewski finished in seventh place in the women’s 60 meter hurdles with a time of :9.79.

Sophomore Val Varanese placed seventh in the women’s 60 meter dash with a time of :8.21.

Freshman Madison Byrne managed to place tenth in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 2.29 meters.

The Women’s 4×200 relay team finished in fifth place with a time of 1:55.27.

The Women’s distance medley relay team placed ninth with a time of 15:22.34.

Even with all of these strong individual performances, neither team was able to successfully climb the school leaderboards. The Men’s team finished 15th out of the 19 teams, while the Women’s team slotted in at 16th out of the 21 teams.

Both teams will look to have individual performances translate to team success this weekend at their meet at Monmouth College.