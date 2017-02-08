TKS Asks: How do you feel about the appointment of Betsy DeVos?

“I actually don’t even know who she is.”
-Sophomore Allen Treichel
“She kinda reminds me of Umbridge, not gonna lie.”
-Sophomore Riley Grossman
“She’s going to be really detrimental to education.”
-Sophomore Eli Adams
“Badly, angry, disappointed but also not surprised.”
– Junior Yeomin Kim
“A lot of senators didn’t listen to their constituents and were more concerned with their monetary interests.”
– Freshman Michelle Dudley
“It’s pretty concerning considering her lack of experience. I guess on top of everything else, it’s pretty terrifying.”
– Senior Morgan Madderom
“I don’t know how to answer this question.”
– Sophomore Miya Connor
