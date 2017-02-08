TKS Asks: How do you feel about the appointment of Betsy DeVos?

“I actually don’t even know who she is.”

-Sophomore Allen Treichel

“She kinda reminds me of Umbridge, not gonna lie.”

-Sophomore Riley Grossman

“She’s going to be really detrimental to education.”

-Sophomore Eli Adams

“Badly, angry, disappointed but also not surprised.”

– Junior Yeomin Kim

“A lot of senators didn’t listen to their constituents and were more concerned with their monetary interests.”

– Freshman Michelle Dudley

“It’s pretty concerning considering her lack of experience. I guess on top of everything else, it’s pretty terrifying.”

– Senior Morgan Madderom

“I don’t know how to answer this question.”

– Sophomore Miya Connor