Player of the Week

The Men’s Basketball team has not had many bright spots this season as they close out their 2-20 season this weekend. Sophomore Jonathan Damota, however, has come on strong towards the end of the season, scoring in double figures over each of his last seven games.

In Knox’s 124-81 loss this week to Grinnell College, Damota put together his best game of the season. With 29 points on 11 for 16 shooting, Damota set a new career high in just 25 minutes on the court.

On the season, Damota is averaging 10.1 points per game to go along with his nearly five rebounds a game.

Damota is near or at the top of the team leaderboards for many of the main statistics being recorded, leading the team in points per game, minutes per game, shooting percentage (among regular players) and second in rebounds per game.

Knox Men’s Basketball needs to win their final game of the season this weekend against Ripon College, who sit in second place in the conference at 17-5, to top last season’s 2-21 finish.

Though this season has been disappointing for some, the Knox Men’s Basketball team seems to have found a solid building block for the future in Damota.