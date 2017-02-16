UPDATED: Two armed robberies occurred near south campus

Updated Feb. 16, 2017 at 11:54 p.m.

Two armed robberies occurred on or near the south side of Knox’s campus, according to alerts sent Thursday night through the Knox College Campus Alert System.

The first robbery occurred in the vicinity of 755 S. West St. at approximately 9:20 p.m. The second, separate incident took place on the sidewalk across from the Knox Bowl on West Knox Street.

Both incidents involved three male subjects, one of whom was armed. The armed subject was described by a witness as a white male wearing a red hoodie. The alert stated no other descriptors were available for the two other subjects.

Campus Safety was alerted of the robberies by the Galesburg Police Department, according to the second alert, which was sent at 11:40 p.m. This follow-up alert contained the details of the incidents.

An initial alert that was sent on Thursday at 10:31 p.m. alerted students that armed robberies had occurred on south campus and that more information would be forthcoming. Both alerts were distributed through the Knox College Campus Alert System.

The follow-up alert encouraged people with information or who may have experienced similar incidents to contact Campus Safety at any time by calling 309-341-7979 or emailing campus-safety@knox.edu. GPD can be reached at 309-343-9151.

The email encouraged students to travel in groups when possible and be aware of their surroundings. It said that students should avoid shortcuts through dark, secluded areas and to try to stay where people are visible.

This is a developing story. Check back at theknoxstudent.com for updates.