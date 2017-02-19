TKS wins best small college newspaper in state

The Knox Student won first place for General Excellence for non-daily newspapers at college’s under 4,000 at the Illinois College Press Association award ceremony in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The ICPA ceremony is hosted annually and judges student newspapers across the state. Staff members won awards won a total of 20 awards — two of which were in open state-wide categories.

Here is a full list of awards the staff received:

First Place: General Excellence: TKS Staff

First Place: Front Page Layout: Erika Riley

First Place: Column Writing: Sofia Tagkaloglou

First Place Feature Story: TKS Staff

First Place: Spot News Photo: Mitch Prentice

First Place: Sports Feature: Gavin Crowell

First Place: Sports News Story: Julia Mondschean

Second Place: Sports Feature: Rachel Landman

Second Place: News Story: Rachel Landman

Second Place: Editorial Writing: TKS Staff

Second Place: Sports News Story : Gavin Crowell and Sam Watkins

Third Place: Sports Column: Jonathan Schrag

Third Place: In-Depth Reporting: Kate Mishkin

Third Place: Headline Writing: Sam Watkins

Third Place: Multimedia Journalism (Open Division): Julia Mondschean

Honorable Mention: Online News Site (Open Division): TKS Staff

Honorable Mention: Feature Story: Kiannah Sepeda-Miller

Honorable Mention: Photo Essay: Casey Mendoza and Julia Mondschean

Honorable Mention: Feature Photo: Nadia Spock

Honorable Mention: General News Photo: Utsah Pandey