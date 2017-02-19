TKS wins best small college newspaper in state

The Knox Student won first place for General Excellence for non-daily newspapers at college’s under 4,000 at the Illinois College Press Association award ceremony in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The ICPA ceremony is hosted annually and judges student newspapers across the state. Staff members won awards won a total of 20 awards — two of which were in open state-wide categories.
Here is a full list of awards the staff received:
First Place: General Excellence: TKS Staff
First Place: Front Page Layout: Erika Riley
First Place: Column Writing: Sofia Tagkaloglou
First Place Feature Story: TKS Staff
First Place: Spot News Photo: Mitch Prentice
First Place: Sports Feature: Gavin Crowell
First Place: Sports News Story: Julia Mondschean
Second Place: Sports Feature: Rachel Landman
Second Place: News Story: Rachel Landman
Second Place: Editorial Writing: TKS Staff
Second Place: Sports News Story : Gavin Crowell and Sam Watkins
Third Place: Sports Column: Jonathan Schrag
Third Place: In-Depth Reporting: Kate Mishkin
Third Place: Headline Writing: Sam Watkins
Third Place: Multimedia Journalism (Open Division): Julia Mondschean
Honorable Mention: Online News Site (Open Division): TKS Staff
Honorable Mention: Feature Story: Kiannah Sepeda-Miller
Honorable Mention: Photo Essay: Casey Mendoza and Julia Mondschean
Honorable Mention: Feature Photo: Nadia Spock
Honorable Mention: General News Photo: Utsah Pandey
