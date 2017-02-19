Campus / Featured / News / February 19, 2017

TKS wins best small college newspaper in state

The Knox Student won first place for General Excellence for non-daily newspapers at college’s under 4,000 at the Illinois College Press Association award ceremony in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The ICPA ceremony is hosted annually and judges student newspapers across the state. Staff members won awards won a total of 20 awards — two of which were in open state-wide categories.

Here is a full list of awards the staff received:

First Place: General Excellence: TKS Staff

First Place: Front Page Layout: Erika Riley

First Place: Column Writing: Sofia Tagkaloglou

First Place Feature Story: TKS Staff

First Place: Spot News Photo: Mitch Prentice

Freshman Eli Nikitinskaya speaks at the Anti-Trump Rally at the Gizmo Patio on Sept. 9. Mosaic Editor Mitch Prentice won First Place for Spot News Photo for this photograph at the Illinois College Press Association awards ceremony on Feb. 18, 2017 in Chicago. (Mitch Prentice/TKS)

First Place: Sports Feature: Gavin Crowell

First Place: Sports News Story: Julia Mondschean

Second Place: Sports Feature: Rachel Landman

Second Place: News Story: Rachel Landman

Second Place: Editorial Writing: TKS Staff

Second Place: Sports News Story : Gavin Crowell and Sam Watkins

Third Place: Sports Column: Jonathan Schrag

Third Place: In-Depth Reporting: Kate Mishkin

Third Place: Headline Writing: Sam Watkins

Third Place: Multimedia Journalism (Open Division): Julia Mondschean

Honorable Mention: Online News Site (Open Division): TKS Staff

Honorable Mention: Feature Story: Kiannah Sepeda-Miller

Honorable Mention: Photo Essay: Casey Mendoza and Julia Mondschean

Honorable Mention: Feature Photo: Nadia Spock

Maddie Boehm ’16 works the morning lifeguard shift once a week. She sits at a table with her head resting on a makeshift pillow. “It’s horrible,” she said. “No one ever shows up.” Managing Editor Nadia Spock won Honorable Mention for Feature Photo at the Illinois College Press Association awards ceremony on Feb. 18, 2017 in Chicago for this photograph. (Nadia Spock/TKS)

Honorable Mention: General News Photo: Utsah Pandey

Students march through campus on Sept. 26 to raise awareness for the two year anniversary of 43 students gone missing in Iguala, Mexico. Staff Photographer Utsah Pandey won an Honorable Mention in General News Photo for this photograph at the Illinois College Press Association awards ceremony on Feb. 18. 2017 in Chicago. (Utsah Pandey/TKS)

TKS Staff

