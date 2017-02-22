Campus Safety Log: Robberies, cannbis violations

Feb. 18

1:08 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Neal Hall — Campus Safety responded to a complaint of cannabis smoking in a residential unit.

Feb. 17

11:45 p.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Drew Hall— Campus Safety responded to a complaint of loud noise in a residential building and noted underage drinking at the residence.

8:35 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 270 W. Tompkins St. —Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm at a residence hall, and recovered cannabis paraphernalia.

Feb. 16

9:20 p.m. ROBBERY, Off Campus; 755 S. West — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a robbery which took place south of Campus.

9:43 a.m. ROBBERY, W. Knox Street near Bowl — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a robbery which took place on the south end of campus.

Feb. 15

11:15 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Grounds between Raub-Sellew and Five-Name — On Feb. 9 Campus Safety responded to a report of two students smoking cannabis.