Insurance prevents Tri-Delta from co-hosting party

Just a day before their party was scheduled to start, Delta Delta Delta president senior Donna Boguslavsky received an email saying the Tri-Delta members could not co-host a party they had planned with Sigma Nu for Feb 11. According to their collegiate district officer (CDO), the insurance policy that covers the national organization does not allow sorority members to work security at parties.

According to Tri-Delta member senior Elyse McGloin, who spoke for the sorority, Boguslavsky had reached out to the CDO 12 days before the party, but did not hear back until the day before the party.

McGloin said some of the miscommunication may have originated after their alumni advisor quit during the Fall Term. However, the conversations about the plans were in the chapter’s minutes, which are reported to the national organization.

“In that e-mail, we were notified that there’d be ‘severe consequences’ if we decided to go through with the party. So we decided, as a chapter, not to go through with it,” McGloin said.

The issue dates back to a 1996 agreement with the insurance company that includes language that prevents members from working to host parties, even under pressure from universities. McGloin attributed much of the issue to miscommunication and specific wording around the event.

“I think that was another place miscommunication happened between us and SNu. They were super supportive and excited to do this with us. We didn’t know either at the time the terms used would be so important. We never really intended to be co-hosts, but rather more just doing an active bystander initiative,” McGloin explained.

According to Sigma Nu member junior Joel Schleicher, SNu plans to continue trying to hold events with other Greek organizations on campus, including Tri-Delta. However, he noted they may need to focus on non-party events, possibly including recruitment events, such as SNu’s ‘Chill and Grill.’

“We’re definitely going to continue trying,” SNu President senior Julian Tan said.

Schleicher was frustrated that Tri-Delta could not take part due to the wording issues.

“That’s pretty grimy if you ask me,” he said.

Boguslavsky met with fraternity leaders on campus earlier this week to discuss looking at how the wording between their insurance contracts differed.

“I think that could be worth pursuing. The one thing is, I would only want to do that if Delta is willing. I don’t want to throw them under national’s spotlight anymore than they have been,” SNu Vice President and junior Mic Pori said last week, before either group had full details.

Delta Delta Delta plans to continue looking at being involved in collaborations in the future and possibly host their own events later.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have more communication with nationals about it and hopefully be able to do something,” McGloin said. “But we will definitely want to keep the conversation going, keep continuing to try to do what we feel as a chapter is important to the campus community.”

Editor’s Note: Donna Boguslavsky is the Graphic Designer at The Knox Student.