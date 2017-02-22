Player of the Week

In their final meet before the Midwest Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Knox Track and Field team continued to improve.

Junior Valerie Varanese led the pack yet again, finishing with several top times.

Varanese won the Women’s 200 meter dash with a personal-best time of :27:02, shaving more than half a second off of her personal record.

In the Women’s 60 meter dash, Varanese finished second with a time of :8.07.

Varanese hopes that this strong performance will carry her to her best performance ever in the MWC Championships at Illinois College this weekend.

Freshman Michaela Kowalewski also performed well, finishing in second place in the 60 meter hurdles, and fifth place in the 200 meter dash.

Senior Jessica Fritts finished in sixth place in the Women’s weight throw with a personal-best distance of 12.86 meters.

While there were many other top-10 finishes this past weekend for the Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams, they will need even more stronger performances in order to place higher as a team at the MWC Championships this weekend.