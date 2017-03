Campus Safety Log: Multiple vehicle break-ins reported

March 6

4:21 a.m. TRESPASS, International House Parking Lot — Campus Safety received a report of a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered on Feb. 28, 2017.

March 4

4:43 a.m. TRESPASS, 400 block S. West St. — Campus Safety received a report of a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered.

Prior to 5:00 a.m., TRESPASS, 240 W. Tompkins parking lot— Campus Safety and GPD identified a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered.

4:53 a.m. TRESPASS, 284 W. Tompkins parking lot — Campus Safety and GPD identified a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered.

Prior to 5:00 a.m. THEFT, 740 W. Tompkins parking lot — Campus Safety and GPD identified a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered. Some change was later reported stolen.

4:52 a.m. THEFT, Hamblin Hall parking lot — Campus Safety and GPD identified a vehicle which had been unlawfully entered. Electronic equipment was later reported stolen.