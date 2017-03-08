Knox, Galesburg March for Women’s Day: Photos

On the afternoon of March 8, several of members from the Knox and Galesburg community marched in honor of International Women’s Day. Organized through Indivisible Knox County, Assistant Professors of English Katya Reno and Valerie Billing led the march through downtown Galesburg. The march concluded at the public square, where participants of the march shared their reasons for celebrating and fighting for the rights of women of all identities.

