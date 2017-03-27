Eva Longoria to give 2017 Commencement Address

Knox announced Monday that Eva Longoria will give the 2017 Commencement Address. Longoria is an actress, producer and philanthropist. She is best-known for her role in the television series “Desperate Housewives.”

She has directed episodes of “Jane the Virgin” and “Black-ish.” Longoria stars in upcoming films “Lowrider” and “All Star Weekend.” She will appear in the BBC miniseries “Decline and Fall” and is set to star in the Fox comedy series “Type A.”

Longoria founded The Eva Longoria Foundation which works to empower Latinas through education and entrepreneurship. She is the co-founder of Eva’s Heroes, a non-profit organization that enriches the lives of teenagers and young people with special needs. She also is the National Spokesperson for “Padres Contra el Cancer,” a non-profit focused on improving the lives of children with cancer. She has a master’s degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.

“Ms. Longoria’s professional and personal accomplishments reflect the values that liberal arts colleges like Knox hold dear — appreciation for the arts, critical thinking, resilience, the pursuit of lifelong learning, and a commitment to social justice and community service,” President Teresa Amott said in a campus bulletin.

The most recent commencement speakers have been Senator Richard Durbin, journalist William Whitaker and poet Natasha Tretheway.

This year’s commencement ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 4 and is free and open to the public.