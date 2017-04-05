Player of the Week

Senior Alec Jordan continued his stellar season this past week, winning both games he appeared in.

In a shutout performance against Cornell College, Jordan struck out 12 batters and only allowed four hits. Jordan also appeared in relief against Eureka College, holding the opponent scoreless and recording two more strikeouts.

On the season, Jordan is 4-1 with a 2.08 Earned Run Average and 37 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Last season, Jordan finished just one strikeout short of the single-season Knox record of 62 and already owned the career record with 150 coming into the season.

With 37 through 26 innings, Jordan has a solid chance to eclipse the Knox record for single-season numbers.

Jordan has been joined by sophomores Logan Thake and Stryker Davies to form a stronger staff than last year, as the team’s ERA has been nearly split in half. Senior Drake Sykes continues to perform at a high level as well.

As the Baseball team continues to face off against Midwest Conference opponents, Jordan and the rest of the team will look to step up their performance to clinch a berth in the conference tournament at the end of the season.